Nielsen's top programs for June 12-18
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 12-18. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NBA Finals: Cleveland at Golden State, Game 5, ABC, 24.53 million.
2. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.70 million.
3. "World of Dance," NBC, 8.04 million.
4. "Little Big Shots," NBC 7.29 million.
5. NBA Countdown - Game 5, ABC, 6.81 million.
6. "NCIS," CBS, 6.75 million.
7. "Celebrity Family Feud" (Sunday), ABC, 6.25 million.
8. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.14 million.
9. "Bull," CBS, 5.64 million.
10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.62 million.
11. "60 Minutes," CBS, 5.42 million.
12. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.35 million
13. "Steve Harvey's Funderdome," ABC, 5.12 million.
14. "Celebrity Family Feud" (Thursday), ABC, 4.91 million.
15. "The $100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 4.87 million.
16. "Jimmy Kimmel Live - Game Night 5," ABC, 4.71 million.
17. "Superior Donuts" (Thursday), ABC, 4.70 million.
18. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 4.58 million.
19. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 4.57 million.
20. "Mom," CBS, 4.51 million.
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
