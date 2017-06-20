Producer: No evidence of 'Bachelor in Paradise' misconduct
LOS ANGELES — The producer of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" says a review of videotape found no cast misconduct or danger to any contestant.
Warner Bros. said Tuesday that the reality show will resume production, which had been halted for the review.
But the studio said that changes will be made to "further ensure" the safety and security of participants. The changes weren't specified.
Warner hasn't detailed the allegations reportedly made by a witness to the show's taping in Mexico.
But last week, "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant Corinne Olympios said she was a "victim" who was seeking therapy and had hired an attorney.
Olympios' spokesman didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
