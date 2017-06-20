The Latest: Judge considering release of Cosby juror names
PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on Bill Cosby (all times local):
4:20 p.m.
The Pennsylvania judge who presided over Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will decide Wednesday whether to identify jurors who deadlocked in the case after a week of deliberations.
Judge Steven O'Neill said Tuesday that he promised jurors privacy when they were selected. He fears there will be a chilling effect on potential jurors needed for the retrial if the first jury discusses the deliberations.
Both prosecutors and the
Lawyers for the media say the public has a right to the names. They are interested in finding out how close the jury came to reaching a verdict.
___
9:45 a.m.
The woman Bill Cosby was charged with sexually assaulting is thanking supporters for an "outpouring of love and kindness" since the trial.
Andrea Constand in a tweet Tuesday said she is "eternally grateful for the messages" she has received in recent days.
Constand's 12-year-old police complaint against Cosby went to trial this month and ended Saturday with a hung jury.
The 44-year-old Toronto woman accuses Cosby of drugging and molesting her in 2004 at his home near Philadelphia.
The aging comedian has denied wrongdoing and his camp blasted the judge and prosecutors from the courthouse steps.
News outlets will ask Judge Steven O'Neill at a hearing Tuesday afternoon to release the jurors' names. They deliberated for six days and said they were hopelessly deadlocked on all three charges.
