$40K violin found at train station by Boston transit police

BOSTON — Police have located a $40,000 violin that had been accidentally left by its owner at a Boston train station.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police say the violin was recovered Tuesday night. The 1855 George Gemunder instrument along with a $6,000 bow is expected to be returned to owner Amy Sims on Wednesday. The items appear to be undamaged.

Sims, a freelance musician who lives in Watertown, left the violin at South Station on Saturday when she was in a hurry to get home.

She tells the Boston Herald that the violin is "like my child" and called word of its recovery "the best news of my life."