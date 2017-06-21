Bill Cosby judge to rule on whether to release juror names
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania judge who presided over Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is weighing whether to make public the identities of the jurors who deadlocked in the case.
Judge Steven O'Neill said he would rule by Wednesday.
O'Neill has said he fears the release of the jurors' names would have a chilling effect on the selection of jurors needed for Cosby's retrial if the first jury discusses its deliberations with the news media.
Lawyers for news outlets argued at a hearing Tuesday that the names should almost always be public to ensure transparency in the judicial process.
A mistrial was declared Saturday in Cosby's sex assault trial near Philadelphia. O'Neill plans to hold the retrial within four months.
Cosby denies drugging and molesting accuser Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.
