'Camino Island' by John Grisham tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending June 18 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (-) Camino Island _ John Grisham
2. (-) The Ministry of Utmost Happiness _ Arundhati Roy
3. (1) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins
4. (2) No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories _ Lee Child
5. (4) Beren and Luthien _ J.R.R. Tolkien
6. (5) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout
7. (6) Rich People Problems _ Kevin Kwan
8. (8) House of Names _ Colm Toibin
9. (7) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
10. (3) The Fix _ David Baldacci
NON-FICTION
1. (2) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson
2. (1) Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) _ David Sedaris
3. (4) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
4. (6) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
5. (5) Mozart's Starling _ Lyanda Lynn Haupt
6. (3) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
7. (-) I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons _ Kevin Hart and Neil Strauss
8. (7) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann
9. (9) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
10. (-) This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence _ Terry O'Reilly
