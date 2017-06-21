'Camino Island' by John Grisham tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending June 18 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (-) Camino Island _ John Grisham

2. (-) The Ministry of Utmost Happiness _ Arundhati Roy

3. (1) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins

4. (2) No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories _ Lee Child

5. (4) Beren and Luthien _ J.R.R. Tolkien

6. (5) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout

7. (6) Rich People Problems _ Kevin Kwan

8. (8) House of Names _ Colm Toibin

9. (7) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

10. (3) The Fix _ David Baldacci

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson

2. (1) Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) _ David Sedaris

3. (4) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

4. (6) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

5. (5) Mozart's Starling _ Lyanda Lynn Haupt

6. (3) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

7. (-) I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons _ Kevin Hart and Neil Strauss

8. (7) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann

9. (9) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes