Lil Wayne sells Miami Beach mansion after 2 years on market
MIAMI — Hip hop artist Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion for $10 million after putting it on the market more than two years ago.
The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the 15,101 square-foot (1,400 square-meter) waterfront home was first listed in April 2015 for $18 million. A month earlier, police had swarmed the house following a hoax call claiming four people had been shot there.
The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., purchased the home in 2011 for $11.6 million. The new buyer wasn't identified.
The nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a rooftop skate park, a professional recording studio and a shark lagoon.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
