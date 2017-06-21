Oh, Mama: Jimmy Fallon working on second picture book
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Jimmy Fallon is enjoying the picture book business.
The talk-show host is working on his second illustrated story, "Everything is Mama," Macmillan Children's Publishing Group announced Wednesday. The book is scheduled for Oct. 10 and is being billed by Macmillan as a "hilarious ode" to motherhood, told from the baby's point of view. Fallon's "Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada" was a
Fallon, 42, is the father of two girls, Winnie Rose and Frances Cole.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first