Sculpture to honour 'Beautiful Mind' mathematician Nash, wife
A
A
Share via Email
WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — A sculpture
NJ.com reports West Windsor has commissioned an artist to build the statue at Nash Park, which was dedicated in
Nash was widely renowned for his brilliance and eccentricity. He gained fame outside academia thanks in part to the Academy Award-winning 2001 film "A Beautiful Mind," which chronicled his struggle with schizophrenia. Russell Crowe played him in the movie. Jennifer Connelly played his wife.
Nash and his wife, Alicia Nash, were killed in a taxi crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2015.
The sculpture is expected to cost around $160,000 and take 18 months to complete.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first