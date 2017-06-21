Travel books, from literary pilgrimages to beer tours
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Whether you're an armchair
"Great American Railroad Journeys" is a tie-in to a BBC series of the same name that airs on public TV this summer. "Footsteps" is about places worthy of literary pilgrimages, from Elena Ferrante's Naples to Mark Twain's Hawaii. And Lonely Planet is offering a guide to a "Global Beer Tour" featuring breweries in 32 countries on five continents.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
Most Popular
-
Muslim community 'very fearful' after seeing rise in hate incidents
-
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident