Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dies in Australia
A
A
Share via Email
SYDNEY, Australia — Celebrity chef Darren Simpson's family say he has died in Australia.
Northern Ireland-born Simpson was 21 when he became Britain's youngest ever Young Chef of the Year. He appeared in Australians televisions' "My Restaurant Rules," ''Live This," and "Ready Steady Cook." He was also a widely published food writer.
The chef's nephew Matt Simpson posted on Facebook that his uncle had died on Thursday. Media reports says he died near his home at Byron Bay north of Sydney. The cause of death has not been confirmed.
Australia's LifeStyle Channel says in a profile Simpson won the prestigious Young Chef of the Year award, open to all British chefs under the age of 25, within two years of landing his first job as a chef.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
Most Popular
-
Winnipeg boy, 13, left dangling mid-air on Zipper ride at Wonder Shows carnival
-
Halifax police make public plea for information in Chelsie Probert homicide
-
Halifax, Dartmouth Sears locations closing as part of restructuring plan
-
Racist incident at Mississauga clinic is sadly not isolated: Adam Kassam