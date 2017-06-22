Clothing designer Sid Neigum gets grant to explore 3D printing

TORONTO — Acclaimed clothing designer Sid Neigum has been awarded a grant to explore 3D printing.

The Alberta-born Neigum will be able to draw up to $50,000 from the Be3Dimensional Innovation Fund and use cutting-edge 3D technologies provided by Think2Thing.

The fund is backed by Ryerson University and Think2Thing, a 3D printing studio co-founded by photographer Edward Burtynsky and designer David Didur.

The fund was created to push the boundaries of 3D printing, scanning and modelling technologies in various fields including art, medicine, manufacturing, engineering, fashion and design.

Two grants were awarded in 2016 in the art category, allowing Vancouver-based Geoffrey Farmer and North Bay, Ont.-based Duane Linklater from Moose Cree First Nation to each access up to $50,000 for 3D printed works.

Recipients in the other categories will be announced in the coming months.

Fashion journalist Jeanne Beker led a jury of industry veterans in choosing Neigum as the inaugural fashion recipient.

Neigum's work often includes draping and knotting techniques and boasts a sculptural quality with sharply defined silhouettes.