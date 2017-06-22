Colbert goes to Russia, vows to search for Comey 'tapes'

LOS ANGELES — Stephen Colbert is on a mission to Russia.

CBS said Thursday that the late-night TV host is on assignment there for a future broadcast.

On Twitter, Colbert promised to help President Donald Trump during his Russian trip.

Colbert tweeted that Trump shouldn't worry about lacking tapes of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey.

In his tweet, the host of CBS' "Late Show" said, "If the 'tapes' exist, I'll bring you back a copy!"