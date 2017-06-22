PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 6/18/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

4. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Crichton (Harper)

5. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

6. "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

7. "Nighthawk" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

9. "Love Story" by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books)

10. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "16th Seduction" by by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

12. "Testimony" by Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

14. "Same Beach, Next Year" by Dorothea Benton (Frank)

15. "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness" by Arundhati Roy (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Understanding Trump" by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies: The Civil War" by David Fisher (Holt)

6. "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" by Kevin Hart with Neil Strauss ( Atria/37ink)

7. "Theft By Finding: Diaries" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

8. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

9. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

11. "Hunger" by Roxane Gay (Harper)

12. "Hue' 1068" by Mark Bowden (Atlantic Monthly)

13. "Believe Me" by Eddie Izzard (Blue Rider)

14. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

15. "The American Spirit" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "See Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

2. "Night School" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

3. "Home" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

4. "Rushing Waters" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. "15th Affair" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Foreign Agent" by Brad Thor (Pocket)

7. "Curious Minds" by Janet Evanovich and Phoef Sutton (Bantam)

8. "A Cold Creek Secret" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

9. "Orchard Valley Brides" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

10. "Dying Breath" by Heather Graham (Harlequin MIRA)

11. "The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband" by Julia Quinn (Avon)

12. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" by David Lagercrantz (Black Lizard)

13. "Shadow Reaper" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

14. "The Bitter Season" by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

15. "The Emperor's Revenge" by Cussler/Morrison (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

2. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Griffin)

5. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

6. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

8. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)

9. "Commonwealth" by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

10. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed. (College Board)

11. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "Before the Fall" by Noah Hawley (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "The Handmaid's Tale" (TV tie-in) by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

14. "The Nest" by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

15. "No Is Not Enough" by Naomi Klein (Haymarket)