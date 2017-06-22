Rome show smashes myth Virgin model was Borgia pope lover
A
A
Share via Email
ROME — An exhibit in Rome aims to demolish what a former Vatican Museums director calls a "myth" that Renaissance painter Pintoricchio used Pope Alexander VI's lover, Giulia Farnese, as the model for a Madonna he depicted while decorating the pontiff's apartment.
The Capitoline Museums exhibit invites visitors to draw their own conclusion in part by comparing other Madonnas painted by Pintoricchio with surviving sections of the wall painting from the Borgia apartment, including the original Madonna, which hasn't been seen in public for centuries.
Francesco Buranelli, an exhibit curator who for 11 years directed the Vatican Museums which include the Borgia apartment, convinced a private collector to put the Madonna painting on display. He told journalists Thursday it's essentially "fake news" the Madonna was modeled on the lover.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first