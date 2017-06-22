The Latest: Juror says Cosby trial panel almost evenly split

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on the release of jurors' names in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A juror in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial says the panel was almost evenly split in its deliberations.

The juror told The Associated Press on Thursday that a similar number of jurors wanted to convict the 79-year-old entertainer as acquit him.

He's the second juror to speak out after the jury deadlocked in the Pennsylvania case. A mistrial was declared Saturday after 52 hours of deliberations.

Another juror told ABC News that jurors voted 10-2 to convict Cosby on two counts. The juror who spoke to the AP confirmed that vote but said three people then changed their minds. He said the panel was typically more evenly split.

The juror spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the sensitive deliberations.

___

1:05 a.m.

A juror says after 52 hours of deliberations, two holdouts in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial outside Philadelphia refused to convict the 79-year-old comedian.

The juror, who spoke to ABC News on condition of anonymity, says the jury couldn't reach a consensus after voting 10-2 to convict on the first and third counts and 11-1 to acquit on the second count.

The juror says they initially voted overwhelmingly to acquit Cosby on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

ABC published the interview with the juror on Wednesday after Judge Steven O'Neill ordered the public release of the jurors' names, granting a request by a dozen media organizations, including The Associated Press and the major TV networks.