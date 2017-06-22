WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended June 18th.

FICTION

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

4. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

5. "The Rainbow Fish" by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth)

6. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

7. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Chrichton (Harper)

8. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

9. "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. "Nighthawk" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

NONFICTION

1. "Understanding Trump" by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies: The Civil War" by David Fisher (Holt)

6. "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" by Kevin Hart with Neil Strauss ( Atria/37ink)

7. "Theft By Finding: Diaries" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

8. "She Persisted" by Chelsea Clinton ((Philomel)

9. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

10. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

4. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline Book Publishing)

5. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "The Hollow Crown" by Jeff Wheeler (47North)

8. "Silver Silence" by Nalini Singh (Berkley)

9. "The Kept Woman" by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins)

10. "Issued to the Bride One Sniper" by Cora Seton (One Acre Press)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Alex & Me" by Irene Pepperburg (HarperCollins)

2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

3. "Clapton: The Autobiography" by Eric Clapton (Crown/Archetype)

4. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham (Random House)

5. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

6. "Salt: A World History" by Mark Kurlansky (Penguin)

7. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

8. "Hunger" by Roxane Gay (Harper)

9. "A Country Year" by Sue Hubbell (Open Road Media)

10. "Pack of Two" by Caroline Knapp (Random House)