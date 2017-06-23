Ron Howard hopes to honour 'great work' done on Han Solo film
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Ron Howard says he hopes to
The Oscar-winner has only been in the pilot's seat on the Star Wars spinoff film for a day but is not wasting any time making his passion for the franchise known.
Howard tweeted Thursday night that he was "beyond grateful" to add his voice to the Star Wars universe after being a fan since May 25, 1977, when the original hit
The "Apollo 13" helmer was announced as the replacement director after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project over creative differences deep into production. Filming will resume July 10 for a May 2018 release.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show