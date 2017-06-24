The Latest: Concert honours London attack victim from Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a concert held in honour of a Utah man killed in a high-profile London attack (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Utah musicians are playing a concert to honour the life of Kurt Cochran, a local man killed while visiting London in a high-profile attack on Westminster Bridge.

His wife, Melissa Cochran, suffered a broken leg in the March 22 attack and arrived at Saturday's event using crutches to help her walk.

Brother-in-law Clint Payne says Kurt Cochran loved local music, and the acts playing at a park north of Salt Lake City worked with him at the couple's basement recording studio.

Kurt Cochran was thrown from Westminster Bridge when he and his wife were struck by a sport utility vehicle that plowed into a group of pedestrians.

The West Bountiful couple was on the last day of a European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

__

6 a.m.

