Prince Harry once 'wanted out' of Britain's royal family
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Prince Harry says he once "wanted out" of the British royal family.
In an interview published in the Mail on Sunday, the prince said the time he spent in the army was "the best escape I've ever had" and that he once considered giving up his title.
He said: "I felt I wanted out, but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself."
Harry is fifth in line to the throne.
The comments followed an interview published in Newsweek in which he said he doubted anyone in the royal family wanted to be king or queen.
He said his family "will carry out our duties at the right time" and that they're "not doing this for ourselves, but for the greater good of the people."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
Most Popular
-
'Senseless:’ Halifax police say Chelsie Probert homicide was random, charge 16-year-old boy with murder
-
You know that Canadian myth about having sex in a canoe? Well, about that . . .
-
$725,000 for one-bedroom condo at Joyce Station raises red flags
-