'Transformers' tops box office but is biggest in China

NEW YORK — Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight" scored a franchise-low debut but still easily topped the North American box office with an estimated $43.5 million in ticket sales over the weekend.
The Paramount Pictures release, the fifth in the "Transformers" series,
"Wonder Woman" and "Cars 3" tied for second place, both with $25.2 million. Nearly a month after opening, "Wonder Woman" continues to be a major draw. In four weeks, it has surpassed $300 million domestically.
In limited release Kumail Nanjiani's acclaimed romantic comedy "The Big Sick" landed the best per-screen average of the year. It opened in five
