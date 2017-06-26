Erie Canal's 200th anniversary celebrated with music

ALBANY, N.Y. — The 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal's groundbreaking will be marked next month with a musical celebration along the waterway.

The Albany Symphony Orchestra will perform seven world premieres from July 2 to July 8 along the canal in a series of concerts called Water Music New York. The title is a nod to George Frideric Handel's "Water Music," which was first performed 300 years ago on the River Thames in London.