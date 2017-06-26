Opening date in October set for Saskatoon's Remai Modern art gallery

Saskatoon's Remai Modern Art Gallery has an opening date, after more than a year's worth of construction delays.

The facility will open its doors Oct. 21.

CEO Gregory Burke thanked the public for their patience, saying it's been a very long wait.

Burke and Mayor Charlie Clark expressed relief over having a clear opening date, given public pressure over the project.

When it opens, the gallery will feature a free exhibit on the main floor featuring the work of indigenous Ontario-based artists Tanya Lukin Linklater and Duane Linklater titled "Determined by the River."

It will also mark the unveiling of the gallery's Picasso collection, which was donated by the Frank and Ellen Remai Foundation in 2012.

While Monday's focus was on the gallery's opening date, questions remained over the final cost of the project.

Remai Modern was originally budgeted at $71 million, but the latest project update pegged the cost at $104 million.

In addition, there is a cost dispute between the city and contractor Ellis Don over an additional sum estimated between $2.5 million and $4.5 million.

"We'll get through it," Clark said, noting he couldn't provide a final number on project costs until the issue was resolved.

He added funding from donors helped secure the opening date, including a $1 million gift from Gord and Jill Rawlinson and Rawlco Radio.