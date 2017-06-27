Box Office Top 20: 'Transformers 5' tops with series low
LOS ANGELES — Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight" topped the box office charts, but it was a dubious success. The fifth installment in the series took in a franchise low of $68.5 million in its first five days in
In second place, "Wonder Woman" took in an additional $24.9 million in its fourth weekend in
Rounding out the top five were the Mandy Moore shark thriller "47
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Transformers: The Last Knight," Paramount, $44,680,073, 4,069 locations, $10,981 average, $68,475,562, 1 Week.
2. "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., $24,906,310, 3,933 locations, $6,333 average, $318,111,468, 4 Weeks.
3. "Cars 3," Disney, $24,074,497, 4,256 locations, $5,657 average, $98,782,390, 2 Weeks.
4. "47
5. "The Mummy," Universal, $6,060,495, 2,980 locations, $2,034 average, $68,744,165, 3 Weeks.
6. "All Eyez On Me," Lionsgate, $5,806,975, 2,471 locations, $2,350 average, $38,599,294, 2 Weeks.
7. "Pirates Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," Disney, $5,396,243, 2,453 locations, $2,200 average, $160,161,569, 5 Weeks.
8. "Rough Night," Sony, $4,703,261, 3,162 locations, $1,487 average, $16,638,208, 2 Weeks.
9. "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," 20th Century Fox, $4,284,115, 2,328 locations, $1,840 average, $65,747,291, 4 Weeks.
10. "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2," Disney, $3,023,042, 1,468 locations, $2,059 average, $380,236,369, 8 Weeks.
11. "Beatriz At Dinner," Roadside Attractions, $1,759,977, 491 locations, $3,584 average, $2,953,757, 3 Weeks.
12. "The Book Of Henry," Focus Features, $948,369, 646 locations, $1,468 average, $3,105,724, 2 Weeks.
13. "Tubelight," Yash Raj Films, $930,058, 338 locations, $2,752 average, $930,058, 1 Week.
14. "It Comes At Night," A24, $800,325, 819 locations, $977 average, $13,043,493, 3 Weeks.
15. "Baywatch," Paramount, $748,404, 480 locations, $1,559 average, $56,656,293, 5 Weeks.
16. "Paris Can Wait," Sony Pictures Classics, $572,743, 408 locations, $1,404 average, $4,153,090, 7 Weeks.
17. "The Big Sick," Lionsgate, $421,577, 5 locations, $84,315 average, $421,577, 1 Week.
18. "Alien: Covenant," 20th Century Fox, $341,308, 294 locations, $1,161 average, $73,334,769, 6 Weeks.
19. "The Boss Baby," 20th Century Fox, $330,791, 241 locations, $1,373 average, $173,080,163, 13 Weeks.
20. "The Hero," The Orchard, $297,927, 81 locations, $3,678 average, $555,891, 3 Weeks.
---
