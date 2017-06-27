Canada's Soulpepper launching off-Broadway month-long residency

TORONTO — With two major milestones looming on the calendar, Toronto-based Soulpepper Theatre Company isn't confining its celebrations to Canada: it's taking the party south of the border.

The theatre company will be in the Big Apple for a month-long residency off-Broadway, serving as a dual commemoration of Soulpepper's 20th anniversary and Canada's 150th birthday.

The acclaimed play-turned-TV-series "Kim's Convenience" will be among the productions staged during the "Soulpepper on 42nd Street" festival, beginning on Canada Day at the Pershing Square Signature Center in New York. The roster also includes "Spoon River," "Of Human Bondage," "Alligator Pie" and "Cage," and concert series including "First Ladies" and "True North: A Concert of Canada."

"The best of our work can absolutely stand up along the best work anywhere," said Soulpepper artistic director Albert Schultz.

"And it's just time that as we're approaching our 20th year, our company opens up its trade routes."

Founded in 1998, Soulpepper is billed as North America's only year-round repertory company. Soulpepper has made a concerted effort to develop and devise original works while also bringing adaptations of classic stories to its stages.

Soulpepper will have a full season of programming at its home base in Toronto this summer, including a pair of homegrown productions centred around the First World War: "Vimy" and the Governor General Award-winning "Billy Bishop Goes to War."

Schultz said bringing some of the company's works to New York will provide welcome exposure to individuals who haven't been able to see their shows in Canada.

"The hope is indeed that these individual productions ... or any of our artists or the company as a whole do open up the opportunity to work on a more geographically diverse portfolio than we now have," he said.

"We've taken Soulpepper shows to every part of the country — including our television series ('Kim's Convenience') — but this just opens up that many more possibilities in terms of audiences and in terms of collaborations."

Soulpepper is establishing an ambassador program pairing its artists with those in New York-based theatre companies, working towards creating relationships that will "hopefully bear creative and collaborative fruit in the future."

"At the end of the day, that's going to be where the legacy piece is: is being invited to make work with other artists or other companies or being invited to play to new audiences through other producers. It's best that we get that going so that we hit the ground running."

"Kim's Convenience" playwright Ins Choi said U.S. theatre companies have expressed interest in his Korean-Canadian comedy-drama stretching back years.

"We've just been waiting for the right opportunity or time or partner, and this is the best way to do it to go internationally — especially in New York with the play," said Choi, who adapted his award-winning production for TV with showrunner Kevin White, and also created and stars in "Alligator Pie," based on the poetry of Dennis Lee.

"I can't dream of a better opportunity to be down there, celebrating Canada's 150th with Soulpepper."

Soulpepper's arrival adds to the growing contingent of Canadian talent who have graced New York stages in recent years, from Tony-winning musicals "Come From Away" and "The Drowsy Chaperone," to performers like Oromocto, N.B.-born Chilina Kennedy ("Beautiful") Hamilton's Nick Cordero ("A Bronx Tale") and Caissie Levy (starring in Broadway-bound "Frozen" in 2018).

"We've known what we can do across Canada from Halifax to Vancouver, and it's about time for us to rise up to bigger stages internationally," said Choi.

"Soulpepper on 42nd Street" runs through July 29.