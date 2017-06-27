Entertainment

Christie says he won't meet with 'Dog' over bail reform

In this combination photo, Duane Chapman arrives at the CMT Music Awards on June 4, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn., left, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, chairman of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, speaks on June 16, 2017, in Washington. Christie has shut down any prospect of meeting with the former star of ‚ÄúDog the Bounty Hunter‚Äù over the state‚Äôs bail reform. Chapman was in Trenton on Monday, meeting with lawmakers to discuss bail reforms that went into effect this year. Christie supports the state‚Äôs new system in which courts rate defendants to determine security risks . (AP Photo/Wade Payne/Invision/AP, left, and Susan Walsh, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has shut down any prospect of meeting with the former star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" over the state's bail reform.

Christie said at an unrelated event Tuesday that he would sooner meet with the reporter who asked about the bounty hunter than Duane "Dog" Chapman himself.

Chapman was in Trenton on Monday, meeting with lawmakers to discuss bail reforms that went into effect this year.

Christie supports the state's new system in which courts rate defendants to determine security risks and, in most cases, rely on pretrial release.

Chapman is opposed. He argued on a radio program Tuesday that there's a constitutional right to bail.

A message left with Chapman's company Tuesday wasn't immediately returned.

Chapman's A&E series was cancelled in 2012.

