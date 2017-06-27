Christie says he won't meet with 'Dog' over bail reform

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has shut down any prospect of meeting with the former star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" over the state's bail reform.

Christie said at an unrelated event Tuesday that he would sooner meet with the reporter who asked about the bounty hunter than Duane "Dog" Chapman himself.

Chapman was in Trenton on Monday, meeting with lawmakers to discuss bail reforms that went into effect this year.

Christie supports the state's new system in which courts rate defendants to determine security risks and, in most cases, rely on pretrial release.

Chapman is opposed. He argued on a radio program Tuesday that there's a constitutional right to bail.

A message left with Chapman's company Tuesday wasn't immediately returned.