Dizzee Rascal goes all the way in on rap on new album
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PILTON, England — British rapper Dizzee Rascal is going all the way in on rap on his new CD.
The singer's
Talking backstage at Glastonbury Festival, the London-born rapper explained that, after starting out at the forefront of the U.K. grime scene and then making an impact in pop, he has now come full-cycle and hopes to touch people on all sides of his fan base.
Dizzee Rascal says he was inspired by Jay Z's music.
"I was basically just trying to make something that could stand up to all the rap albums I grew up listening to," he says.
"Raskit," the rapper's first album in four years since "The Fifth" in 2013, has taken over two years to produce.
"I spent so long on this one, so much has happened in between," said the rapper. "I almost feel like new again because every time I have come out over 15 years, the game has changed a little bit."
Much of "Raskit" was recorded in the U.S., but the rapper made sure he embraced his British culture, including British slang in his lyrics to appeal to his U.K. fans.
"Even though some of these beats might sound American-friendly, the whole package is still clearly not geared for them. It's still geared for home first, so that made me happy."
"Raskit" is scheduled for release in the U.K. on July 21. Dizzee Rascal will be touring in October.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show