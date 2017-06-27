Nielsen's top programs for June 19-25
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 19-25. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.74 million.
2. "World of Dance," NBC, 7.61 million.
3. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.45 million.
4. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 7.43 million.
5. "Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 7.25 million.
6. "NCIS," CBS, 6.53 million.
7. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.35 million.
8. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.91 million.
9. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.85 million.
10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.51 million.
11. "Bull," CBS, 5.48 million.
12. "Steve Harvey's Funderdome," ABC, 5.47 million.
13. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 5.39 million.
14. "The $100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 5.2 million.
15. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 5.02 million.
16. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 4.9 million.
17. "20/20," ABC, 4.75 million.
18. "Wall," NBC, 4.474 million.
19. "Spartan: Team Challenge," NBC, 4.471 million.
20. "Mom," CBS, 4.38 million.
___
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show