Okja the super-pig is here to save your bacon: Schneller

The Show: Okja (Netflix)

The Moment: The mall chase

Two trucks race through a Seoul tunnel. One holds Animal Liberation Front members, led by Jay (Paul Dano). The other holds Okja, a genetically modified super-pig, plus goons from the amoral, U.S.-based multinational that made her. Hanging off the back of Okja’s truck is Mija (An Seo Hyun), her best friend, determined to save her.

The trucks crash. The ALF frees Okja. Okja flips Mija onto her back and bolts.

They skid into an underground mall. Pedestrians and products fly. Okja barrels along, aided by the ALF, pursued by the goons. As Okja plows into a knick-knack store, the sound drops out and the action goes to slo-mo. John Denver’s “Annie’s Song” begins to play.

The goons shoot darts at Okja. ALF members stop them with bright umbrellas. Okja and Mija make it to an underground garage, and clamber into a moving truck. The ALF scatter marbles. The pursuing goons fall.

This is a classic boy-and-his-dog story, only the boy is a kick-ass girl, and the dog is a CGI pig the size of some dinosaurs. Director Bong Joon Ho gleefully mashes genres to create a bravura eco-thriller on a continuum with his earlier films The Host and Snowpiercer.