'Camino Island' by John Grisham tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending June 25 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Camino Island _ John Grisham
2. (3) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins
3. (2) The Ministry of Utmost Happiness _ Arundhati Roy
4. (4) No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories _ Lee Child
5. (5) Beren and Luthien _ J.R.R. Tolkien
6. (-) Magpie Murders _ Anthony Horowitz
7. (6) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout
8. (7) Rich People Problems _ Kevin Kwan
9. (9) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
10. (8) House of Names _ Colm Toibin
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson
2. (2) Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) _ David Sedaris
3. (7) I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons _ Kevin Hart and Neil Strauss
4. (6) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
5. (3) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
6. (-) You Don't Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir _ Sherman Alexie
7. (4) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
8. (-) Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap? _ Graham Allison
9. (-) Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are _ Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
10. (8) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann
