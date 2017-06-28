Disney: Animatronic Trump will speak at Disney World show
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney has confirmed that an animatronic version of President Donald Trump will have a speaking role at its Hall of Presidents attraction at Walt Disney World in Florida.
The company is pushing back against reports that Trump's figure wouldn't have a speaking part in the show, which features figures of all U.S. presidents.
Disney Parks editorial content director Thomas Smith writes in a blog post that Disney is working closely with the White House on Trump's words and a recording session with the president has been scheduled.
The attraction closed in January so Trump's figure could be added. Smith says it will reopen late this year with a new show and upgraded
An online petition was launched in January to push Disney to keep its animatronic Trump silent.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
Most Popular
-
Halifax man charged with second degree murder in 2011 death of Angela Hall
-
Port of Halifax to welcome its biggest ship yet - the 349-metre Zim Antwerp
-
Police seek suspects who took horse statue from park and placed it on school roof
-
'Destruction of their culture:' Halifax protest aims to expose Canada 150