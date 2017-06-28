Lin-Manuel Miranda has celebs singing 'Hamilton' for charity
NEW YORK — Lin-Manuel Miranda has Hollywood singing lyrics from his hit musical, "Hamilton," in order to raise money for a coalition of nonprofits focused on immigration.
Celebrity participants in Miranda's #Ham4All challenge include Ben Stiller, Kelly Clarkson and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. The challenge calls for participants to donate money and to take a video of themselves singing their
Miranda also released a video for "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" on Wednesday. The track takes its name from a line in the musical and features "The Night Of" star Riz Ahmed, along with rappers K'naan, Residente and Snow Tha Product.
