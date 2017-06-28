Michael Buble thanks Canadians for support during his family's 'difficult time'

OTTAWA — Singer Michael Buble says he wanted to thank his fellow Canadians for the support they have given him during what has been an "emotionally difficult time" for his family.

Buble was honoured at a ceremony by Gov. Gen. David Johnston at Rideau Hall on Wednesday evening, marking his first official appearance since announcing the cancer diagnosis of his three-year-old son, Noah, last fall.

In April, his wife, model Luisana Lopilato, held a news conference in her native Argentina to say Noah was progressing well from treatment. The couple also has a one-year-old son, Elias.

Other honorees at the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards, which also involves a gala Thursday evening, include actors Michael J. Fox and Martin Short.

Actor Martin Short, who was also an honoree at the Governor General's Perfoming Arts Awards, says that as a Canadian, he's never met an American who wasn't a tad jealous of his passport, especially since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.