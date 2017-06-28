Paddington bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91
LONDON — Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.
The publisher says Bond died Tuesday at his home after a short illness.
Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children's Books, said the duffel-coated, Wellington boot-wearing bear "touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations."
The marmalade-loving bear who
The books have sold some 35 million copies worldwide.
