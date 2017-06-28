Rock Hall to open new $15M 'Power of Rock' exhibit
A
A
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is opening a $15 million exhibit this weekend that will give fans a taste of the hall's famous induction ceremonies.
The Cleveland-based museum will unveil its "Power of Rock" experience. The exhibit will feature a 12-minute reel of ceremony highlights by Academy Award-winning director Jonathan Demme.
The film will be played on five moving screens accompanied by laser lights, concert smoke, and under-seat speakers.
Rock disciples also will see a Prince outfit, a Talking Heads bass guitar, and other memorabilia from induction ceremonies on display.
The exhibit is the centerpiece of a three-year overhaul of the Hall of Fame, which has inducted 802 artists since 1986. The "Power of Rock" exhibit opens to the public July 1.
___
Online: https://www.rockhall.com
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show