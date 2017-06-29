Actress Kate del Castillo files complaint against Mexico

WASHINGTON — Actress Kate del Castillo is seeking international help in a dispute with the Mexican government stemming from the secret meeting she arranged with Sean Penn and former fugitive drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Del Castillo says Mexican authorities leaked false information to the media and damaged her career in apparent anger over her role in the 2015 meeting.

The star of the Netflix series "Ingobernable" says she has been unable to return to Mexico to work because of investigations into her communications with Guzman. He is now in the U.S. awaiting trial. Mexico's Attorney General's Office has said there are no warrants for her arrest but she has been mentioned in criminal investigations.