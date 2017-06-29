Cancelled Netflix series 'Sense8' to return for 2-hour finale
LOS ANGELES — The fans have spoken, and the
Netflix and show co-creator Lana Wachowski said Thursday that fan
The series features global settings and an international cast exploring their mysterious mental link.
Wachowski said in a Facebook post that the "passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up" in support of the show ultimately helped resurrect it.
A Netflix representative confirmed the Facebook post and released a statement Thursday saying, "We decided to give Sense8 fans the ending they totally deserve."
