Comedy 'The Big Sick' explores interracial marriages, 'demonized' groups

TORONTO — In the buzzy new romantic comedy "The Big Sick," Pakistani-American standup star Kumail Nanjiani and co-writer Emily V. Gordon use their own complicated love story as inspiration for a tale that brings heart and humour to some heavy themes.

Nanjiani stars as a comic who has to keep his feelings for a white grad student, played by Zoe Kazan, a secret from his Muslim parents, who insist on an arranged marriage to a Pakistani woman. When Kazan's character becomes comatose with a mystery illness, Kumail strikes up an unlikely bond with her parents, played by Holly Hunter and Ray Romano.

"Obviously there are certain groups that are really demonized right now and if our movie, by presenting them as humans, has any effect, if that's such a strong political stance, then it's kind of sad but I'm glad that it's out there," Nanjiani, known for his starring role on HBO's "Silicon Valley," said during a recent stop in Toronto.

"I'm very glad that we have our movie coming out right now because I think it speaks to some of those issues in a way that we didn't intend for it to, but just in presenting everybody as complicated humans."

In one scene, a heckler at Kumail's standup show tells him to "go back to ISIS," while in another he tells his parents: "I know Islam has made you good people."

"The 'Go back to ISIS' thing is based on stuff that happened to me when I was first doing standup," said Nanjiani.

"People would yell. It wasn't ISIS then, it was Taliban. I would hear stuff like that. And the Islam thing, I just wanted to show that it has been good for my parents and it has made them good people.

"I feel like obviously there is a certain demonization of that religion that is happening in America right now and I just wanted to show the other side of it, that Muslims are like any other people — most are good, some are bad."

Gordon said they tried to ensure that "there are no real bad guys in this movie, that everybody has got their own reasons for doing what they're doing."

"Even the heckler guy, he probably is sad and just wanted some attention and wishes he could be a comedian," she said. "Everybody is doing what they think is best for themselves at the moment."

The real-life couple said the film, directed by Michael Showalter, was about five years in the making and was "therapeutic" as they processed emotions from Gordon's time in a coma.

Throughout the film, Kumail is trying to make it into a showcase at the Montreal Comedy Festival, which he said is a reference to his days longing to be noticed by Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival.

"When we lived in Chicago, when the scouts from Montreal would come, that was the only time we had a shot at getting out of Chicago, getting any credit, getting an agent or a manager," he said.

"They would come once a year, so every year when the Montreal scouts would come, it was a very, very big deal."

"The Big Sick" opens Friday in Toronto and Vancouver and in other Canadian cities on July 7 and July 14.

It's already hit some U.S. cities and is drawing comparisons to Aziz Ansari's Netflix series "Master of None," which touches on similar themes.

Gordon expressed some frustration that "anything that comes out that stars a South Asian person" is "put in a weird head-to-head battle."

"But (it) can just be adding to a cacophony," she said.