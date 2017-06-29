Head of American arts academy stepping down after 27 years
NEW YORK — The American Academy of Arts and Letters will soon have new leadership.
Executive director Virginia Dajani is stepping down after 27 years, the academy told The Associated Press on Thursday. She will be succeeded by Cody Upton, currently the director of operations. During her time as executive director, Dajani presided over numerous capital projects and helped expand the academy's lucrative awards programs.
