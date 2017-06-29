Kent Nagano stepping down from Montreal Symphony Orchestra in 2020
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Kent Nagano says he'll be leaving as musical director of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra when his contract expires in 2020.
Lucien Bouchard, chair of the orchestra's board of directors, is praising Nagano's leadership, creativity and discipline and says he will "leave an indelible mark on the institution."
The orchestra wanted Nagano to stay on as music director.
The California-born maestro and the orchestra will continue to collaborate on various projects beyond 2020.
As international orchestras map out their seasons years in advance, management says it will move quickly to establish a plan to select Nagano's successor.
Nagano has headed the MSO since 2006.
"Following a decade and a half as music director, it seems like a natural transition point at which to change the nature of our relationship and we are presently enjoying creative discussions about the directions in which that could lead," he said in a statement.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
Most Popular
-
Gunshots heard in Dartmouth neighbourhood, injured teen shows up at hospital
-
Indigenous activists erect tipi on Parliament Hill after confrontation with police
-
Coast Guard pilot gets helicopter etiquette lesson after touching down for Tim Hortons run
-
Owners of second homes protest burden of Vancouver vacancy tax