Lady Gaga on writing new music, planning her upcoming tour
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Whether it's at a bar or baseball park, Lady Gaga says she's going to give every performance her all.
The singer will launch a summer tour with stops at arenas and stadiums across the globe. She's also returning to the Dive Bar Tour with Bud Light to perform a show in Las Vegas on July 13.
She called the first bar crawl, completed last fall around the release of "Joanne," a deep experience.
Last year's tour included a stop at The Bitter End, the New York City bar where Gaga performed before her pop-star days. The new Dive Bar Tour will also include shows in Los Angeles and New Orleans, to be headlined by other artists.
Gaga will launch a world tour on Aug. 1.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show