MTV condemns impaired driving after 'Teen Mom OG' episode
NEW YORK — MTV says it doesn't condone driving under the influence after a cast member was shown nodding off behind the wheel during the most recent episode of "Teen Mom OG."
Monday's episode of the reality series shows Ryan Edwards nodding off while driving fiancee Mackenzie Standifer to their elopement. Standifer eventually turned the dashboard cameras off and questioned Edwards on whether he took Xanax. Edwards denied doing so.
The couple got married during the episode.
Edwards says he entered rehab facility more than 30 days ago. He says he is at home now and "life could not be better."
