Officials: Legionnaires' disease outbreak at Graceland hotel
A
A
Share via Email
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials are investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the hotel located at Graceland, the tourist attraction
The Shelby County Health Department said in a news release Thursday that three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease and the pool and hot tub at The Guest House at Graceland hotel are temporarily closed. The hotel is located near the Graceland museum.
People who visited the hotel between May 15 and June 26 and have symptoms should contact the department. Legionnaires' disease has symptoms similar to pneumonia, including cough, high fever and headaches. Symptoms can last between two and 14 days after exposure.
In a statement released by the department, the hotel says it is
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
Most Popular
-
Gunshots heard in Dartmouth neighbourhood, injured teen shows up at hospital
-
Indigenous activists erect tipi on Parliament Hill after confrontation with police
-
Coast Guard pilot gets helicopter etiquette lesson after touching down for Tim Hortons run
-
Owners of second homes protest burden of Vancouver vacancy tax