PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 6/25/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

3. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

4. "Dangerous Minds" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

5. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

7. "The Force" by Don Winslow (William Morrow)

8. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Crichton (Harper)

9. "Kiss Carlo" by Adriana Trigiani (Harper)

10. "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

11. "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness" by Arundhati Roy (Knopf)

12. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

13. "Beach House for Rent" by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery Books)

14. "Nighthawk" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. "Love Story" by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

3. "Understanding Trump" by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

4. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

5. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies: The Civil War" by David Fisher (Holt)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" by Kevin Hart with Neil Strauss ( Atria/37ink)

9. "Theft By Finding: Diaries" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

10. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Hue' 1068" by Mark Bowden (Atlantic Monthly)

12. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

13. "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me" by Sherman Alexie (Little, Brown)

14. "Hunger" by Roxane Gay (Harper)

15. "Churchill and Orwell" by Thomas E. Ricks (Penguin)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "See Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

2. "Night School" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

3. "Rushing Waters" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. "Home" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

5. "15th Affair" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Power Game" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

7. "Curious Minds" by Janet Evanovich and Phoef Sutton (Bantam)

8. "Foreign Agent" by Brad Thor (Pocket)

9. "Orchard Valley Brides" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

10. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" by David Lagercrantz (Black Lizard)

11. "Dying Breath" by Heather Graham (Harlequin MIRA)

12. "A Cold Creek Secret" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

13. "The Bitter Season" by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

14. "The Good Girl" by Mary Kubica (Mira)

15. "The Pleasures of Passion" by Sabrina Jeffries (Pocket)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

2. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

5. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Griffin)

6. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

7. "Air Fry Everything!" by Meredith Laurence (Walah)

8. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed. (College Board)

10. "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles (William Morrow)

11. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)

12. "Commonwealth" by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

13. "Woman of God" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "The Handmaid's Tale" (TV tie-in) by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

15. "Before the Fall" by Noah Hawley (Grand Central Publishing)