The Big Sick delivers more than just big laughs

With his new big-screen comedy, Kumail Nanjiani is about to become Hollywood’s latest overnight success. Just don’t try and convince him of that.

“We worked our asses off!” laughed Nanjiani while promoting The Big Sick recently in Toronto. “I mean I’ve been doing this 16 years. I don’t feel like I skipped any steps or anything.”

He’s got a point. Although Nanjiani’s been thrown into the spotlight for his cinematic breakout, the 39-year-old actor actually began cutting his teeth in 2001 with standup comedy. Since then, the Pakistan-born comic climbed the showbiz ladder with bit parts until he landed the character of Dinesh on HBO’s hit series Silicon Valley.

The Big Sick, however, is undoubtedly where Nanjiani will establish himself as a leading man.

Co-written with wife Emily V. Gordon, the film recalls the pair’s real-life romance and how it blossomed even as the couple manoeuvred through cultural disparity and millennial apathy — not to mention the medically induced coma Emily was put under after a mysterious ailment nearly killed her.

“The broad strokes are pretty accurate to what happened. Some of the characterization and the order of events — that’s the stuff we changed,” explains Nanjiani, who after a bit of mathematical bickering with Gordon, decrees the story’s authenticity to be 60 per cent real — a triumph they credit mostly to producer Judd Apatow.

“Judd was really helpful with (guiding) us to not be precious with our own lives and to take this very much from being our story to being a story,” said Gordon of the legendary producer behind Freaks and Geeks, The Forty Year Old Virgin, Bridesmaids and HBO’s Girls. “Watching a movie about what actually happened would’ve been terribly upsetting.”

But the movie didn’t come quickly. Nanjiani and Gordon wrote under Apatow’s gentle guidance for three years before even hiring a director. Apatow, known for nurturing undiscovered comedic talent, insisted Nanjiani portray himself — just as he ensured Amy Schumer star in her own breakout blockbuster Trainwreck, a role which catapulted the comedian’s career.

“Judd is really good at taking people’s points of view and helping translate them to a different medium like a movie,” said Nanjiani.