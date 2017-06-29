The Latest: UK refers Sky takeover deal for more scrutiny
LONDON — The Latest on the U.K.'s examination of Twenty-First Century Fox's takeover bid for network Sky (all times local):
12:10 p.m.
Britain's government has referred Twenty-First Century Fox's takeover bid for European cable TV network Sky for more examination citing public interest concerns.
Culture Secretary Karen Bradley told the House of Commons on Thursday she decided to refer the bid to the Competition and Markets Authority after receiving a report by the media regulator, Ofcom.
9:15 a.m.
Britain's culture secretary is preparing to rule on whether Twenty-First Century Fox can take full control of the Sky cable television and broadband network in an 11.7 billion pound ($15.2 billion) deal critics say would give Rupert Murdoch too much power in U.K. media.
Karen Bradley is scheduled to give her verdict Thursday. Murdoch's media group is trying to buy the 51
Critics argue the deal would give Murdoch too much influence over the British media, because his company already owns two of the country's biggest newspapers. Women who allege they were sexually harassed at Fox News also say the takeover should be blocked.
An earlier attempt to buy Sky was thwarted by the 2011 phone hacking scandal that rocked Murdoch's British newspapers.
