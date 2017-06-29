WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended June 25th.

FICTION

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

3. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

4. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

5. "The Rainbow Fish" by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth)

6. "Dangerous Minds" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

7. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

8. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

10. "The Force" by Don Winslow (William Morrow)

NONFICTION

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

3. "Understanding Trump" by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

4. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

5. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies: The Civil War" by David Fisher (Holt)

7. "She Persisted" by Chelsea Clinton ((Philomel)

8. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. "The Day the World Went Nuclear" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt & Co.)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "Dangerous Minds" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

3. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline Book Publishing)

4. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

5. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

6. "The Black Widow" by Daniel Silva (HarperCollins)

7. "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. "Beach House for Rent" by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery Books)

9. "Trap the Devil" by Ben Coes (St. Martin's Press)

10. "Tycoon" by Katy Evans (KT Publishing)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Your Move" by Ramit Sethi (Ramit Sethi)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

3. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

4. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

5. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. "The 5 Second Rule" by Mel Robbins (Savio Republic)

7. "The Day the World Went Nuclear" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt & Co.)

8. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

9. "The Art of Happiness" by Dalai Lama (Penguin)

10. "The Bread Bible" by Rose Levy Beranbaum (W.W. Norton & Co)