Western 'Buster Scruggs' to begin filming in New Mexico
A
A
Share via Email
SANTA FE, N.M. — A series of feature-length Westerns backed by the Coen Brothers and Annapurna Pictures will begin filming in northern New Mexico in July.
The New Mexico Film Office says work on "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" will run through September. More than 180 crew members, 16 actors and hundreds of background talent will be hired for the project.
Written, directed and produced by Joel and Ethan Coen, the series consists of six separate stories. The first is about a singing cowboy, while the second follows a drifter and his unsuccessful attempts at bank robbery and cattle driving.
Other stories involve a gold prospector, a woman who finds herself in need of help while
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show