Czech film fest opens with awards for Affleck, Thurman
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — An annual international film festival in the western Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary is kicking off with awards for Oscar-nominated actress Uma Thurman, Academy Award winner Casey Affleck and film composer James Newton Howard.
Affleck, who won his first Oscar this year for his role in "Manchester by the Sea" and Thurman, nominated for an Oscar in 1994 for best supporting actress in "Pulp Fiction," will both receive the festival president's award on the opening night of the fest's 52nd edition Friday.
The festival's grand jury will consider 12 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe at event that runs through July 8.
