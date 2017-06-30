Jay Z raps about relationship with Beyonce on '4:44'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Jay Z has opened up about his rocky relationship with wife Beyonce on "4:44," his first album in four years.
On "Kill Jay Z," released early Friday, the rapper muses that he almost "went Eric Benet" by letting "the baddest girl in the world get away."
The line appears to be is a reference to R&B singer Eric Benet, who was divorced from actress Halle Berry after he admitted cheating on her. Benet responded on Twitter on Friday, writing that his current wife is "the baddest girl in the world."
The title track appears to be a letter of apology to Beyonce. Jay Z rhymes, "I apologize often womanize."
Jay Z raps that it took Beyonce's twins, whose birth hasn't been confirmed, for him to believe in miracles.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Transformers is coming this summer fresh from the recycling bin
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show